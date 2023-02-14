Type O Negative release live footage of Love You To Death just in time for Valentine's Day

Type O Negative have shared a live performance video of Love You To Death filmed at Wacken Festival in 2007

Type O Negative have released a live performance video of October Rust track Love You To Death, filmed at Wacken Festival in 2007.

The footage was shared as part of the band's 15th anniversary celebration of their seventh and final studio album, Dead Again.

To mark the occasion, last autumn the American goth metallers released a three LP reissue of the album in select colours. 

Today (February 14), the band have announced the arrival of a two LP version, purchasable in black vinyl, light green transparent vinyl, light green/black/whit splatter vinyl, and mint green marble vinyl, as well as a black cassette. The Dead Again two LP reissue will be available on May 5.

The 10 live tracks featured on the three LP and CD re-issues, including Love You To Death, are also now available via streaming services.

Type O Negative guitarist Kenny Hickey says of the release: "The first casualty of this album was the record company - which promptly went under after its release. Soon after, Peter [Steele] passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy. 

"As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years. Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you."

Watch the live video for Love You To Death below:

