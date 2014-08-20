Tyler premieres Sin City track

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has premiered Skin City – a bonus song from the film Sin City: A Dame To Kill For.

The movie is a sequel to 2005’s Sin City, based on Frank Miller’s graphic novel of the same name and is co-directed by Miller and Robert Rodriguez. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Ray Liotta, Jessica Alba and Lady GaGa.

The soundtrack was produced, composed and performed by Robert Rodriguez and Carl Thiel, with Tyler providing vocals on the lone track.

And the Aerosmith frontman will be at the Texas premiere of the film later tonight with Miller and Rodriguez before returning to the band for their Let Rock Rule date in Dallas on Friday night.

The frontman recently collaborated with R&B icon Smokey Robinson on a version of You Really Got A Hold On Me, a track originally recorded as a B-side by Robinson and the Miracles in 1962.

The soundtrack for Sin City: A Dame To Kill For will launch on August 26.