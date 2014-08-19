Tyler duets with Smokey Robinson

R&B icon Smokey Robinson has released a stream of his duet with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

The pair collaborated on a version of You Really Got A Hold On Me, originally recorded as a B-side by Robinson and the Miracles in 1962. The updated track also features pop singer Nicole Scherzinger.

It’s taken from his album Smokey & Friends, launched on September 1 via Decca, and features 11 tracks of big-name guest performances.

Aerosmith are continuing a US tour with Slash after a pause caused by illness, which led to rumours that drummer Joey Kramer was suffering a severe heart problem.

Tracklist