Tyler duets with Smokey Robinson

R&B icon Smokey Robinson has released a stream of his duet with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
The pair collaborated on a version of You Really Got A Hold On Me, originally recorded as a B-side by Robinson and the Miracles in 1962. The updated track also features pop singer Nicole Scherzinger.
It’s taken from his album Smokey & Friends, launched on September 1 via Decca, and features 11 tracks of big-name guest performances.
Aerosmith are continuing a US tour with Slash after a pause caused by illness, which led to rumours that drummer Joey Kramer was suffering a severe heart problem.
Tracklist
The Tracks Of My Tears – with Elton John
You Really Got A Hold On Me – with Steven Tyler, Nicole Scherzinger
My Girl – with Miguel, Aloe Blacc, JC Chasez
Cruisin’ – with Jessie J
Quiet Storm – with John Legend
The Way You Do (The Things You Do) – with CeeLo Green
Being With You – with Mary J Blige
Ain’t That Peculiar – with James Taylor
The Tears Of A Clown – with Sheryl Crow
Ooh Baby Baby – with Ledisi)
Get Ready – with Gary Barlow