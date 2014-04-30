Tyler Mae release new single

Tyler Mae are to release Warriors and Do Or Die as a double A-side single on 30 June ahead of their new Kings EP set for release this September.

Their head-turning mix of dubstep, grime and metal takes influence from a diverse range of artists including Cypress Hill, N.E.R.D. and even Travis Barker. The band describe themselves as “pissed off, hungry and positive” and have roots stemming from hip-hop and hardcore punk and find it hard to pin down their own genre: “The closest thing is The Prodigy in how they approach things,” the band comments.

The single will also be available as a limited edition 7” vinyl and download. The tracks will also feature on their upcoming Kings EP.

Catch the end of their UK tour this May:

01/05 Sheffield Corporation

02/05 Leeds Met Bar

03/05 Leicester O2 Academy

04/05 London O2 Academy Islington

05/05 Brighton Bermuda Triangle