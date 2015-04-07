Tyler inks deal for country album

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has signed with Dot Records for his upcoming solo album.

He appeared on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville last week to announce his latest project would be a country record. Now he’s inked a deal with Scott Borchetta and his Big Machine Label Group, who resurrected Dot in 2014.

He tells Rolling Stone: “My earliest influences put me somewhere between the Everly Brothers and the Carter Family, and this project is all about me paying homage to my country roots.

“I’ve been working with some fucking epic Nashville songwriters, getting my feet wet with the style and groove.”

Tyler has confirmed he’s collaborating with songwriters Eric Paslay, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe and the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston.

Barlowe says of the upcoming album: “Everything is going to sound a little like Aerosmith because he’s the voice. But he’s been talking about how he wants some of it to be organic.

“It’s obviously not going to be traditional country or old-school country – but he does want mandolin and a banjo in there to change it up.”

Johnston adds: “It’s going to be in the middle of what Robert Plant has done with T Bone Burnett and Buddy Miller – that kind of scene. He’s looking for out-of-the-box people to write with. I think he’s going for something extremely real.”

Earlier this year, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford said Tyler’s solo work could be the spark the band need to record the follow-up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension.

Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 is currently being shown in cinemas across the US and arrives in the UK next month.