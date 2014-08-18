No heart fears for Aerosmith Kramer

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer has rejected suggestions he has a heart problem, saying he is “feeling better than ever”.

The band were forced to cancel a show in California earlier this month at short notice after Kramer fell ill and speculation mounted that the 64-year-old drummer was to undergo heart surgery.

But he was back behind the kit for Aerosmith’s show in Washington on Saturday night and he took time to thank fans for their support.

“I’m feeling better than ever and I’ll be sitting in the best seat in the house, hitting it harder than ever for our amazing fans,” Kramer says in a statement, which adds he “has no history of a heart condition.”

The statement continues: “My gratitude and thanks for all the love and support showered on me during this time.”

Before his health scare, Kramer spoke to Smashing Interviews about how he prepares for life on the road.

He says: I’m in the gym every day on off days and I make sure I eat and sleep right. After doing it as many years as we’ve done it, it comes as second nature – you just have to take care of what comes naturally.”

Aerosmith are nearing the end of their Let Rock Rule tour, which is due to end on September 12 in Novia Scotia, Canada.