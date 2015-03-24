Twin Atlantic call in support from Lonely The Brave

Twin Atlantic have confirmed Lonely The Brave and Eliza And The Bear will be their support acts on their May UK arena tour.

The Scottish rockers play Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow on the jaunt, which kicks off on May 5.

Twin Atlantic frontman Sam McTrusty said of last year’s album The Great Divide: “We probably played the part of the underdog for quite a while, and we still do in a lot of ways. Being from Scotland and playing rock music, there’s only really one or two bands that got away with it, so we had to be positive.”

Tickets for the tour are available via Gigs And Tours.

Lonely The Brave released debut album The Day’s War last year.

TWIN ATLANTIC UK ARENA TOUR 2015

May 05: Manchester Albert Hall

May 07: London O2 Brixton Academy

May 08: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro