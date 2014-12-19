Twin Atlantic confirm UK arena tour

Scots rockers Twin Atlantic have announced a short UK arena tour for next year.

The band will play the biggest shows of their career in the four-date run across the country.

They say in a statement: “We are very excited to announce our biggest UK headline tour to date, taking place in May 2015.

“This year has been a milestone for our band – we’ve achieved things we never thought possible, and we’ve seen our band grow in places so far from home it’s hard to comprehend.

“The release of our new album Great Divide opened up what we can do with our live show, and getting to play the album to everyone over the last few months has been so fulfilling. We’ve always been a band to constantly push ourselves in everything we do, so it feels right to end 2014 by pushing ourselves even further going into the New Year.”

Pre-sale of tickets opens on Christmas Eve at 9am and anyone who buys tickets on that day will be automatically entered into a lottery to win one of 100 signed limited-edition flags from the Great Divide album artwork. General sale opens on Boxing Day.

Twin Atlantic UK arena tour 2015

May 05: Manchester Albert Hall

May 07: London O2 Brixton Academy

May 08: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro