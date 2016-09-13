Twenty One Pilots duo reflect on strict childhoods

Twenty One Pilots members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have opened up on being raised in strict households in Columbus, Ohio.

They’ve gone on to release four albums, with their most recent full-length Blurryface reaching no.1 on the Billboard 200 chart in May last year.

But looking back at his formative years, Joseph says he was made to throw hundreds of basketball shots every night before he was allowed food – when he was just six years old.

He tell Rolling Stone: “She made me work hard every day – I didn’t really have an allowance, there was just the concept of hard work as something you just needed to do every day. I had goals set.

“I had to make 500 shots every day and when my mom wasn’t looking, I’d get up closer to the basket and do lay-ups and count them and she’d be at the back window at the kitchen and knock. Then I’d have to go back and shoot from longer.

“It took about and hour and a half every day.”

Dun reports that he was forced to hide albums by artists including Green Day, Blink-182, Dr Dre and Eminem when he was younger, as his parents disapproved of his taste in music.

Dun reports: “They were pretty strict – I was never allowed to play video games. Music was actually the biggest factor – they were real conservative about what I listened to. Looking back, I was the first kid, so I think they were really trying their best.

“I wasn’t really allowed to listen to rock music. When I tell you I skated to the local music shop, those were CDs I was bringing home and hiding under the mattress.”

Twenty One Pilots will head back out on tour later this month and will continue their live commitments through March 2017.

Sep 30: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 22: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Oct 23: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Oct 25: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Oct 27: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Oct 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norwau

Oct 30: Copenhagen Falconer Salen, Denmark

Oct 31: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 03: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Nov 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Vienna stadthalle, Austria

Nov 07: Milan Mediolanum, Italy

Nov 08: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 09: Dusseldorg Mitsubishi Electric, Germany

Nov 15: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 16: Brussels Forest Vorst, Belgium

Nov 17: Paris Le Zenith, France

Jan 17: Providence Dunkin Donuts Center, RI

Jan 18: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Jan 20: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jan 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jan 22: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena,

Jan 24: ALlentown PPL Center, PA

Jan 25: Albany Times Center, NY

Jan 27: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Center, PA

Jan 28: Chicago United Center, IL

Jan 29: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Jan 31: Madison Alliant Energy Center, WI

Feb 01: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Feb 03: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 04: Sioux Falls Premier Center, SD

Feb 07: Bozeman Brick Breeden, MT

Feb 08: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Feb 10: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Feb 11: Sacramento SAP Center, CA

Feb 14: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 15: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Feb 18: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events, NV

Feb 19: Tucson Arena, AZ

Feb 21: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 24: Birmingham BJCC Arena, AL

Feb 25: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Feb 26: North Charleston Coliseum, NC

Feb 28: Tampa Amalie Arena,FL

Mar 02: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: North Little Rock, AR

Mar 04: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Mar 05: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 24: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand

Mar 25: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Mar 27: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Mar 29: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Mar 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 01: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Apr 08: Perth Arena, Australia

