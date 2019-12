TV On The Radio have announced a five-date UK tour for February next year.

The band released new album Seeds this month, along with a video for the single Happy Idiot which features former Dr Who star Karen Gillan and Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens.

Their UK run kicks off in Edinburgh on February 16.

TV On The Radio 2015 UK tour

Feb 16: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Feb 17: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 20: Birmingham Institute

Feb 21: London Roundhouse