Tusmorke channel acid folk for Riset Bak Speilet

Tusmorke have confirmed the release of second album Riset Bak Speilet, which will appear via Svart Records on May 16.

Hear lead track Offerpresten below.

The title translates as “The birch behind the looking glass” – and the band, whose name translates as “Twilight,” say their latest offering was heavily inspired by British influences.

Svart explain: “A 50-minute transmission from the heart of the darkest northern forests, the album skillfully channels the spirit of classic British acid folk rock and soaks it in a black witches’ cauldron.

“The spellbinding concoction is at times reminiscent of classic acts like Jethro Tull and the Incredible String band, and also not far off from modern forest magicians such as Hexvessel and Wolf People.”

Tracklist