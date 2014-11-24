Trujillo launches Jaco film pledge campaign

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his upcoming Jaco Pastorius documentary.

Trujillo is producer of Jaco: The Movie, which tells the story of the late bass enigma from the point of view of family, friends and fellow musicians including Flea, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Geddy Lee, Bootsy Collins and Carlos Santana.

A range of fund options is available via Trujillo’s Pledgemusic page, which aims to raise the cash required to complete the project in time for a late 2015 release.

Bass lessons with Trujillo, signed DVDs of the film and even a replica of Pastorius’ ‘bass of doom’ are among the pledge options available.

Trujillo says: “So often creative pioneers are forgotten and misunderstood. Especially bass players. The beauty in what we do is that everything is centred around the groove and you feel that pulse. And that pulse is life. That’s what we do.

“We’re gonna have fun with this. Join us, be a part of it.”

Pastorius is widely regarded as the most influential and talented electric bass players of all time. He worked most notably with Joni Mitchell and The Weather Report and released a string of solo albums.

He died in 1987 after he fell into a coma following a fight with a club bouncer in Florida. He was 35.