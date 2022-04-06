Tron soundtracks to be reissued on heavyweight vinyl

The soundtrack to the 1982 cult sci-fi film TRON, as well as the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy, are to be reissued on heavyweight vinyl through UMC/Walt Disney Records on May 27, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original film.

The soundtrack to the original film was created by electronic music pioneer Wendy Carlos, and was released on July 9, 1982. The sequel featured new music from French electronic act Daft Punk (the band's only soundtrack), and there was another release, TRON: Legacy Reconfigured, which featured remixes by artists including M83, Avicii, Boys Noize, Moby, Paul Oakenfold.

For Carlos, who also created scores for The Shining and Clockwork Orange, was the first collaboration between Carlos and her partner Annemarie Franklin, and featured a mix of an analogue Moog synthesizer and GDS digital synthesizer, along with non-electronic pieces performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Two additional tracks: 1990’s Theme and Only Solutions were provided by AOR band Journey. Having been unavailable for many years it is now considered a cult classic.

Pre-order here (opens in new tab).