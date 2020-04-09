Trivium’s Matt Heafy: I want a metal scene that supports each other

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has spoken exclusively to the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine and has explained why championing up and coming bands is important to him.

The vocalist and guitarist also speaks about the metal community and reports that while he enjoys various musical genres, metal will always hold a special place in his heart.

Heafy says: “That’s very important to me. I can’t understand these bands that say they haven’t listened to anything new since 1987, or that nothing good has come out since then.

“People are too consumed with themselves in our society. Take metal out of it for the moment – there is something great about cultivating a community and having shared experiences.

“One thing I love to do is eat together. When we’re on tour, we always have a communal meal – the band, the crew, everyone – and that’s a great shared experience.

“I want a metal scene that shares and supports each other, because we’re only going to get to the place where we want to be as a community if we all go together.

“I like lots of different music, but I only have one deep true love, and that’s metal, and I want it to be as strong as it can be.”

