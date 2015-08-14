Trivium launch Blind stream

Trivium have released a stream of their track Blind Leading The Blind.

The song is taken from the metal outfit’s upcoming seventh album Silence In The Snow, released on October 2 via Roadrunner. They previously issued a video for the album’s title track.

Frontman Matt Heafy previously said the album was inspired by Ronnie James Dio’s Heaven & Hell. He said: “When I watched them live, it was something that really spoke to me, especially the song Heaven and Hell. I’d never heard metal summarised so well like that.”

The album will also be issued in a deluxe format featuring two extra tracks. It’s available to pre-order.