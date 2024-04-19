Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine announce extra Ascendancy / The Poison 2025 tour dates, plus stellar support act

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have announced additional dates on their Poisoned Ascendancy world tour.

The metalcore favourites announced the tour in February, which will see them coheadline to celebrate their 20th anniversaries of their respective breakthrough albums, Ascendancy and The Poison.

The records will each be performed live in full.

The bands also announced the UK dates simultaneously, which will start on January 26, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, and conclude on February 1 in London.

Now, the pair have added a string of European shows to the tour.

The full list of dates and the new poster are available below.

It’s also been revealed that Swedish groove/death metal up-and-comers Orbit Culture will be the support act for the UK and Europe gigs.

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have stated previously that The Poisoned Ascendancy will be a world tour, implying that North and South American and Asian dates will be added to the run in due course.

Ascendancy was released on March 15, 2005, as Trivium’s debut on renowned label Roadrunner Records.

It only charted at 151 in the band’s native United States, but received critical acclaim and became a sleeper hit, especially in the UK following Trivium’s main-stage set at Download festival, Donington, that June.

Ascendancy has since been certified Gold in the UK.

The Poison came out on October 3, 2005, and was Bullet For My Valentine’s debut album.

It reached number 21 on the album charts in the band’s native UK and also received critical acclaim.

The Poison has since been certified Gold in the UK and in the United States, and certified Platinum in Germany.

When the first Poisoned Ascendancy dates were announced in February, Trivium singer/guitarist Matt Heafy commented: “Bullet For My Valentine’s The Poison and Trivium’s Ascendancy are two records whose influence can be heard to this day – in the DNA of modern metal.

“It’s incredible to think of the impact the albums had when they came out in 2005. They were both like bolts of lightning.

“Both bands grew up independently of each other in different countries and separately from any movement or scene but both shared a common love of melodic heavy metal at the core; and both had similar meteoric rises right out of the gate.”

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck also commented, saying: “I honestly can’t believe it's been 20 years since the release of The Poison and what an incredible 20 years it’s been.

“I feel so proud of what we've achieved as a band in the last two decades and it all started with that debut album.

“The Poison is such an important part of our lives musically and personally and we know the massive impact it had on the metal world on a global level.

“This tour will be made even more special as our brothers in Trivium are also joining us on the road to celebrate and play in its entirety their stunning album Ascendancy.”

(Image credit: Bullet For My Valentine/Trivium)

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Jan 27: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Feb 1: London The O2

Feb 2: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Feb 4: Stuttgart Scheleyer-Hall, Germany

Feb 5: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 7: Paris Le Zenith, France

Feb 9: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Feb 10: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Feb 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 21: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Feb 22: Prague Forum Karlin, Czechia

Feb 23: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 26: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 27: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Get tickets.