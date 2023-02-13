Trivium announce intimate UK summer tour

Trivium have shared details of their Goblins And Wizards summer tour.

The Floridian metal heavyweights will be hitting the road from August 23 to play at a handful of intimate venues across the UK, including ones that the band haven’t performed in over 15 years. Meanwhile, Trivium will be making stops in Norwich, Oxford, Stoke, Liverpool and more before signing off on September 7 for a show at Southampton’s Guildhall.

Joining the band as special guests will be Bleed From Within and Orbit Culture.

Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto says: “Since the first UK headline tour in 2005 we’d made it a point to do our best to get out of the big cities and play other ones that might get overlooked or skipped. We looked at old Maiden and Motörhead posters and let that inspire the way we routed this one.

“Bleed From Within and Orbit Culture are two of our favourite new bands and we are honoured to have them join us. This is going to be the biggest and best metal show to hit your town this summer guaranteed!"

Check out Trivium’s Goblins And Wizards tour dates below.

Aug 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Aug 24: Norwich UEA

Aug 25: Nottingham Rock City

Aug 26: Oxford O2 Academy

Aug 28: Stoke Victoria Hall

Aug 29: Liverpool O2 Academy

Aug 30: Sheffield O2 Academy

Aug 31: Newcastle NX

Sep 02: Edinburgh O2 Academy

Sep 03: Leeds Stylus

Sep 04: Bristol Academy

Sep 06: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 07: Southampton O2 Guildhall