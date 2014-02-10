Triptykon To Release New Album In April

OOOOH! Tom G Warrior’s Triptykon will release their sophomore album this Spring!
_Melana Chasmata _is the follow-up to 2010′s brilliant debut _Eparistera Daimones _and will see the light of day on April 14 via Century Media.
The LP is expected to be released in a variety of formats, including a special, limited-edition box set limited to just 2000 copies, as well as a gatefold vinyl double album.
Have a gander at the tracklist below:
**Melana Chasmata **Tracklist
Tree Of Suffocating Souls
Boleskine House
Altar Of Deceit
Breathing
Aurorae
Demon Pact
In The Sleep Of Death
Black Snow
Waiting