Triptykon To Release New Album In April

By Metal Hammer  

Tom G Warrior’s Triptykon will release their sophomore album this Spring

_Melana Chasmata _is the follow-up to 2010′s brilliant debut _Eparistera Daimones _and will see the light of day on April 14 via Century Media.

The LP is expected to be released in a variety of formats, including a special, limited-edition box set limited to just 2000 copies, as well as a gatefold vinyl double album.

Have a gander at the tracklist below:

**Melana Chasmata **Tracklist

  1. Tree Of Suffocating Souls

  2. Boleskine House

  3. Altar Of Deceit

  4. Breathing

  5. Aurorae

  6. Demon Pact

  7. In The Sleep Of Death

  8. Black Snow

  9. Waiting

