Triptykon To Release New Album In April

OOOOH! Tom G Warrior’s Triptykon will release their sophomore album this Spring!

_Melana Chasmata _is the follow-up to 2010′s brilliant debut _Eparistera Daimones _and will see the light of day on April 14 via Century Media.

The LP is expected to be released in a variety of formats, including a special, limited-edition box set limited to just 2000 copies, as well as a gatefold vinyl double album.

Have a gander at the tracklist below:

**Melana Chasmata **Tracklist