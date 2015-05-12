Triaxis stream new album Zero Hour

Dedicated fans of the UK metal underground will already know Triaxis: South Wales’ standard bearers for balls-out and proudly traditional heavy metal with a keen modern edge.

The band have been building up a fine head of steam over the last few years, and the release of their new, third album Zero Hour – the follow-up to 2012’s acclaimed Rage And Retribution – looks certain to win them even more converts and push them ever further up the UK metal ladder. With shades of everything from Maiden and Megadeth to Nevermore and Nocturnal Rites, and all topped with the extraordinary voice of singer Krissie Kirby, Triaxis have got their heavy metal shit together like never before on this new collection of heroic anthems. Metal Hammer is proud to present this exclusive stream of the entire album, which is officially released on May 18th via Rocksector.