Trent Reznor opens up on his emotional reaction to Taylor Hawkins tribute show: "I’ve got tears in my f**king eyes"

Nine Inch Nails mainman Trent Reznor has opened up on the emotional reaction he had to watching this past weekend's incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show. The concert, which took place at a packed Wembley Stadium and featured Foo Fighters sharing a bill with rock royalty from Queen, Oasis, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rush, Metallica, AC/DC, The Pretenders, The Beatles and many more, lasted more than six hours and boasted a 50-song setlist.

On Saturday evening, Nine Inch Nails played a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and during the show, Reznor revealed that he had watched the Hawkins tribute show earlier in the day.

“I thought, ‘I’ll tune in, I knew Taylor. He was a really sweet guy.’" Reznor told the crowd (as transcribed by MetalSucks). "I know a lot of friends were playing, I started watching it, and three hours later I’m still watching. And I’ve got tears in my fucking eyes."

“It got me thinking," he continued. "If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth checking out, ’cause it’s really well done. It’s very touching and sincere. And it got me thinking about, you know, in my life these days I try to be mindful of what’s happening right now and appreciating what’s happening right now instead of worrying about tomorrow.”

Reznor then went on to share an unusually candid sentiment with the crowd, noting:

“I am grateful to be sharing this moment with you guys. It really is a privilege and I’m going to remember this. This is one of those good memories, so thank you. Thanks for coming.”

The Taylor Hawkins tribute show made headlines around the world, with show-stealing turns by some particularly young stars in drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet and, most memorably of all, a stirring showing on the drums from Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane.