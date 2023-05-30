Trent Reznor is doing the music for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie

Director Jeff Rowe reveals “musical heroes” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will score the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Trent Reznor has written the score for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk inadvertently leaked the news that the Nine Inch Nails mainman and musical partner Atticus Ross were working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem.

Director Jeff Rowe confirmed the news on Twitter. “Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING,” Rowe wrote. “Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

The TMNT movie is the latest entry on Reznor and Ross’s impressive soundtrack CV. The pair have worked together on more than a dozen movies, winning Oscars for the soundtracks for David Fincher’s 2010 film The Social Network and 2020 Pixar movie Soul.

The upcoming TMNT movie is produced by Seth Rogen and features an all-star voice cast, including Ant-Man start Paul Rudd, Peacemaker’s John Cena, Natasia Demetriou of What We Do In The Shadows and Post Malone.

