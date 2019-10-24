Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross plot trilogy of Watchmen albums

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross attend the premiere of Watchmen in Los Angeles

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are to release three separate soundtracks to HBO’s new Watchmen series.

The nine-part series based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ 1986 graphic novel has just begun, with the Nine Inch Nails leader and Ross set to release the first album on November 4.

The second will follow on November 25, with the final part of the trilogy arriving on December 16.

Each album will be released on digital and streaming platforms and on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

While the tracklists and cover art for all three volumes are currently under wraps, the duo have released an audio video for the end credits which can be seen below.

Watchmen is set in an alternative universe where masked vigilantes have become outlawed, with the TV series starring Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Johnson, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing.