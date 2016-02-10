Trapped Under Ice to play one-off UK show at Outbreak

Trapped Under Ice are making an exclusive UK comeback as the headliner for hardcore festival Outbreak on May 3.

The Baltimore hardcore band went on a lengthy hiatus in 2013 to focus on their side projects, Angel Dust and Turnstile – but frontman Justice Tripp announced they would be back for US shows last year.

Brighton hardcore five-piece Dead Swans will also reform for the all-day event after teasing the reunion back in January, while London band Dirty Money are scheduled to perform together for the first time since 2010.

Hardcore veterans Terror will headline on April 30 with support from Dead Swans and Incendiary. Trapped Under Ice perform on May 8 with Dirty Money and Higher Power.

Tripp says the Outbreak set will be their only show, adding: “Outbreak is one of the coolest hardcore punk festivals in the world.

“TUI won’t be doing much else because Turnstile and Angel Dust are pretty much full-time bands. Angel Dust just recorded an LP, so I’ll be focused on that for the rest of this year. That being said, I don’t think TUI will be in Europe at all this year after these few shows we have planned.”

Outbreak is to take place across two weekends at Leeds Canal Mills. More bands are to be announced.

Tickets will be valid for both dates and can be bought via Outbreak’s Bigcartel.