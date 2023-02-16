Trampled Under Foot: This vinyl-inspired Led Zeppelin rug has a Whole Lotta Love to give

By Scott Munro
( Classic Rock )
published

There’s no Communication Breakdown in our search for band-related household items this week, as we’ve found a vinyl-like Led Zeppelin rug - perfect for your Dancing Days

Led Zeppelin rug
(Image credit: CustomCarpetDesgner)

We continue our search for quirky band-related items this week with a rug that has got us all Dazed and Confused. Yes, after recently stumbling across an Iron Maiden ice-bucket created in the likeness of Eddie in his Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son guise, we’ve now tripped over a hand-made Led Zeppelin rug.

It’s made by Custom Carpet Designer and has been designed in the shape of a vinyl record, with John Bonham, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page in the centre (opens in new tab).

It’s 2ft wide and is made from acrylic, bamboo, chenille, cotton and wool - and if Led Zeppelin aren’t quite your thing, the company say you can let your imagination Ramble On if you want something different.

Custom Carpet Designer say: “If you would like to see a photo of your family, a sweet memory of your dog or cat, your logo, your business name, a word you like or anything on the carpet, please contact us.”

They add: “Our products consist of a micro-fiber polyester blend and a HD print quality is used. The sole is cotton non-slip, is washable, thick and soft, and has hypoallergenic properties. It does not fade when washed.”

Custom Carpet Designer also have a wide range of other items, including a bright Marvel rug featuring Spider-Man, Iron-Man, Captain America, Thor and The Hulk (opens in new tab), one based on Iron Maiden (opens in new tab) and another featuring the Beatles (opens in new tab).

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

