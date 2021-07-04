Toyah and Robert Fripp cover System Of A Down's Chop Suey! and nothing will ever be the same again

If you, like us, felt the world spin slightly off its axis this Sunday lunch, we think we've figured out what happened. For somewhere, perhaps in deepest rural Worcestershire, a musical event of such cataclysmic proportions occurred that the laws of actual physics may have been actually broken.

The reason for this sonic trauma? Of course, it's our old friends Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp, turning in an excited cover of System Of A Down's 2001 classic Chop Suey! as the latest episode of their ongoing web series, Christ, What On Earth Are They Up To Now?*

In the video, Fripp's torso is embellished with primitive marker pen scribblings, while Toyah - whose operatic voice suits the song more than one might predict - performs with her usual gusto, leaning in to the camera to reveal what well looked-after teeth she has. Seriously. It looks like she has no fillings at all. Mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake, meanwhile, remains resolutely mysterious.

The Willcox-Fripp's energetic rendering of Chop Suey! is merely the latest in a long line of unlikely cover versions to have befallen the original. Other translations include a bluegrass version of Chop Suey!, a version of Chop Suey! recorded by an orchestra, Chop Suey! recorded in the style of the Spice Girls, Chop Suey! recorded in the style of Ghost, an unlikely rendition of Chop Suey! performed by a bunch of animals, and the Chop Suey! Donald Trump variant.

*not its real name