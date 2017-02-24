Ten Second Song Guy covers Chop Suey in the style of Spice Girls, Ghost and more

After countless requests being hurled toward Ten Second Song Guy, he has finally released a cover of System Of A Down’s Chop Suey. If you’re unaware of Ten Second Song Guy (or Anthony Vincent to his mum), he’s the Metal Hammer Golden God winning YouTuber who recreates iconic songs in the style of different artists – ten seconds at a time. In the past he’s tried his hand at songs by Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson and Twenty One Pilots, and now it’s time for one of the millenium’s biggest metal songs of all time to be given the Ten Second treatment.

And in typical fashion, Anthony is imitating some of the most mainstream and original voices in music. From guttural Mongolian throat singing to a genuinely impressive Wu-Tang Clan to the bubblegum of Spice Girls, this isn’t Chop Suey as you remember it.

Here are all the artists Ten Second Song Guy imitated to recreate Chop Suey:

System Of A Down

Michael Jackson

The Beach Boys

Meat Loaf

Bee Gees

Wu-Tang Clan

The Spice Girls

Bobby Darin

Pentatonix

George Michael

The Three Tenors

Tiesto

Mongolian Throat Singing

Faith No More

Aretha Franklin

Ghost

The Rat Pack (Sammy, Dean and Frank)

Steelheart

My Chemical Romance

Boyz II Men

