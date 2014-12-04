Toundra debut first track from 4th album

Toundra have released a stream of their track Kitsune, from upcoming album IV.

The eight-piece work is released on January 26 via Superball, and explores the story of two foxes escaping from a forest fire – used as a metaphor for humanity’s effect on the environment.

The Spanish instrumental outfit say of the track: “The Japanese myth of Kitsune has been an important reference to connect the songs. From all the different myths connected to the fox we’ve found, Kitsune is by far the most interesting, due to his connection with taking care of the forests and small villages. The myth ended up influencing the whole album.”

Toundra tour the UK in February:

Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 16: London Sebright Arms

Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Brighton Hope

IV tracklist