Steve Lukather’s studio anger

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather has described a solo on latest album XIV as a “fuck you” to bandmate Dave Paich – but adds that it’s all done with love.

They recently launched a stream of their track Holy War, taken from the follow-up to 2006’s Falling In Between, released this week.

Lukather tells MusicRadar: “Making the album was blood, sweat, tears, love, pain, laughter – it was all that. We had fun, but we kept pushing each other.

“We had a couple of times when we almost killed each other. But without any tension you make pussy music.”

He adds of Holy War: “I was really pissed off at Dave. He kept messing with me, and I got pissed off and played that solo. You can hear it’s like, ‘Fuck you, Dave!’

“But I say that with love. I’m just kidding. When you’ve been playing with each other for over 40 years, you get to know them. It’s hard to surprise my friend – and yet I try to do that.

“You’ve got to dig deep when you play with guys who have heard all your shit.”

Paich last week described XIV as a surprise to the band, revealing they hadn’t known they still owed their label an album. Toto return to the UK in May:

