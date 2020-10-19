Toto announce new line-up and online gig

Guitarist Steve Lukather and singer Joseph Williams have announced a new line-up of Toto as well as a new online concert for November and planned worldwide live concerts from. Last year Lukather commented that he felt the then incarnation of the band were reaching the end of the road as they reached the end of their lengthy 430th anniversary tour.

The new line-up, the band's fifteenth in their 43-year career, also features new members, bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert Searight (Ghost-Note/Snarky Puppy), and keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora (Elvis, Moms Mabely) while keyboardist Dominique Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note) and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr) will continue their tenure in the ensemble alongside Lukather and Williams.

"At this moment, Joe and I are the only long-tenured members of the band that want to be on the road continuing to bring music to our multi-generational fan base," explains Lukather. "I’ve spent almost four and a half decades of my life as the only original member who never missed a show or an album nurturing this legacy while enabling the music to continually exist in the live concert setting. That is something I’ll never stop doing, and the Dogz of Oz global tour offers a rare opportunity to reimagine our personal futures while simultaneously preserving the deep connection that exists with the audience while likewise yielding continual discovery. The hope is to move forward with the planned itinerary for Summer, 2021 that will bring us back to our fans across the world.”

“Luke and I have been through a lot with one another," adds Williams. He’s like a brother to me. Our creative partnership has always enriched our lives. As we look towards what’s to come in unison, there is nothing but anticipation to bring everything in our minds to life. I can’t think of anyone else on Earth I’d rather launch the next chapter with this lifelong, loyal and gifted friend and band mate. We’re the last men standing!”

On Saturday, November 21 the new line-up will make their global debut. The band has planned a one-night only concert event that will broadcast prime time in three geographical regions to super-serve the fans: Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and North America.

In 2021, both Lukather andWilliams will release solo albums through Mascot Label Group. Last month, Lukather released Run To Me from the upcoming album featuring Williams alongside Ringo Starr and future band mate John Pierce.