Toto’s Steve Lukather teams up with Ringo Starr for new single Run To Me

Toto’s Steve Lukather has released a video for his new solo single Run To Me.

The track sees the guitarist team up with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Huey Lewis & The News bassist John Pierce and his Toto bandmate, keyboardist Joseph Williams, with the song written by Lukather, Williams and Toto's David Paich.

Lukather says: “I wanted to release this now because it fits the moment. A time where we all need a happy song for an unhappy time.

“When I got together with Joseph Williams and David Paich to collaborate on the songwriting, there was pure collective inspiration amongst the three of us to articulate this message of hope directed towards our daughters.

“Musically, the song is absolutely influenced by my growing up in the 60s, inspired by some of my favourite elements of the repertoire that defined that indelible era.

“And, Ringo, what can I say? It is an honour to have his contribution captured on a song of mine, much less his gracious presence in the video.

"Over the course of the last decade, we’ve become dear friends travelling the world with one another, and much like Paich and Williams, I am certainly blessed to have these talented, amazing human beings in my life as both band mates and friends.”

Lukather adds: “As we all look towards the unknown of this crazy world we are living in, simply my hope is this tune brings a little peace, love and pleasant distraction to these uncertain times.”

Run To Me is expected to feature on Lukather’s upcoming solo album which is due in 2021. Further details will be revealed soon.