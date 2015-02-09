Torche unveil Bishop In Arms

Ahead of the release of Torche’s new album Restarter, we’ve been given the first play of new single Bishop In Arms.

Restarter is Torche’s first album on new label Relapse Records following on from their critically acclaimed Harmonicraft LP. Laced with the same infectious sludge as previous releases, Torche have upped their game yet again with their 2015 effort and makes us wonder what Florida put in the water.

Restarter will be released 23rd February on CD/LP/Deluxe 2xLP/Cassette/Digital, and is available to preorder now from iTunes, Bandcamp and Relapse.

Torche are coming back to the UK and Ireland in May at the following dates:

May 22: Underworld, London

May 23: Belgrave Social Club, Leeds

May 24: Roisin Dubh, Galway

May 25: Crane Lane, Cork

May 26: Grand Social, Dublin

May 27: The Limelight, Belfast

May 28: CCA, Glasgow

May 29: Sound Control, Manchester

May 30: Temples Festival, Bristol