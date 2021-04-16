Watch a man in a Spongebob hat slay Tool’s The Pot on the saxophone

Did we miss the start of Tool Cover Version Season? First we get a Scandinavian hurdy gurdy queen reimagining a bunch of Adam Jones’ riffs on a medieval wheeze-box. Now we’ve got a dude in a Spongebob Squarepants hat honking the prog metal legends’ 2006 track The Pot.

This hero for our times goes by the name of The Phunky Pharoah, and apparently Tool are his favourite band in the history of the world, ever.

“It's a combination of the bass part and vocal part," says Mr Pharoah of. "This song means a lot to me, because it is the song that first got me into Tool. This is somewhat influenced by Brass Against's The Pot Tool cover. Tool is my favorite band of all time, so I plan to make more Tool covers.”

Being the award-winning* investigative journalists we are we did a little digging** and discovered our man has done a bunch more sax covers, giving the strangulated-goose-having-an-aneurysm treatment to everything from Black Sabbath‘s Paranoid to Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine.

They’re all a hoot. Or maybe that should be a honk. Anyway, check out his cover of The Pot and the rest of ’em over on YouTube.

(*It was an award for a cake-baking competition we won when we were eight years, but, hey, it’s an award).

(**We looked around his YouTube a bit)

