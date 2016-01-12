Tony Patterson teases Equations Of Meaning

Tony Patterson has issued a teaser video for his fifth solo album Equations Of Meaning.

The multi-instrumentalist and frontman of cover band ReGenesis’ latest effort is said to feature “beautiful soundscapes with heartfelt, wistful songs dealing with such subjects as loss, longing and even a cynical observation of social media.”

Patterson is joined on the record by Brendan Eyre, Nick Magnus, Andy Gray, Adrian Jones, Doug Melbourne and Fred Arlington.

Equations Of Meaning will be released on February 26 via Cherry Red Records and is available for pre-order.

Equations Of Meaning tracklist