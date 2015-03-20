Tony MacAlpine trails Concrete Gardens

Tony MacAlpine has trailed the release of solo album Concrete Gardens with the stream of its title track.

The guitarist is joined by bassist Sean Delson and drummer Aquiles Priester on the 12-track work, which also includes guest appearances by guitarist Jeff Loomis and bassist Pete Griffin.

MacAlpine says: “Concrete Gardens is the culmination of a year of writing and performing in different lineups, allowing me to bring to you what I feel is my most valuable and honest musical effort to date.”

It’s released on April 21 and it’s available for pre-order now in a range of editions. MacAlpine tours the US in May and June, with more dates to be added.

Tracklist