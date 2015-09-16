MacAlpine calls off European tour

Tony MacAlpine’s planned touring activity has been “postponed indefinitely” following surgery to deal with a tumour.

The guitarist had originally called off dates in Asia and Australia after doctors suspected he was suffering from cancer.

Now he’s put off the shows he’d scheduled for the UK and Europe in October and November.

A statement says: “We are incredibly disappointed that the dates are being postponed indefinitely, but Tony needs to focus completely on his recovery at this time.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to provide words of love, encouragement and support – it’s deeply appreciated.”

MacAlpine, who launched solo album Concrete Gardens in April, said last month: “I’m determined to make these dates up and rock your city soon.”