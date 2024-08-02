Tony Iommi to re-release his two solo albums recorded with Glenn Hughes

As if he weren't busy enough curating Black Sabbath's back catalogue and releasing new perfumes, Tony Iommi is now reissuing the two solo albums he recorded with former Deep Purple bassist and singer Glenn Hughes, who also sang on Sabbath's 1986 album Seventh Star.

Coming to vinyl for the first time, 1996 The Dep Sessions – originally released in 2004 after circulatiung for years as the Eighth Star bootleg – and the following year's follow-up, Fused, will both be re-released on October 4 via BMG.

Streams of two tracks from the albums have already surfaced. Gone is the opening track from 1996 The Dep Sessions, and finds Iommi and Hughes joined by current Deep Purple man Don Airey and Geoff Nichols on keyboards, with Jimmy Copley on drums and bassist Neil Murray.

Meanwhile, Fused highlight Saviour Of The Real features the Black Country duo working alongside drummer Kenny Aronoff, with Bob Marlette on bass and keyboards. Marlette also produced, engineered and mixed the album.

The Fused tracklist also contains three tracks not present on the original domestic release: Let It Down Easy, which was a bonus track in Japan, The Innocence, which was only available ojn the iTunes version of the album, and Slip Away, which was exclusive to the RealPlayer Music Store, which was a thing back then. Full tracklist below.

Gone (feat. Glenn Hughes) - YouTube Watch On

Saviour of the Real (feat. Glenn Hughes) - YouTube Watch On

Tony Iommi - The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklist

1. Gone

2. From Another World

3. Don’t You Tell Me

4. Don’t Drag The River

5. Fine

6. Time Is the Healer

7. I’m Not the Same Man

8. It Falls Through Me

Black Sabbath: Fused tracklist

1. Dopamine

2. Wasted Again

3. Saviour of the Real

4. Resolution Song

5. Grace

6. Deep Inside a Shell

7. What You’re Living For

8. Face Your Fear

9. The Spell

10. I Go Insane

11. Slip Away (Bonus Track)

12. Let It Down Easy (Bonus Track)

13. The Innocence (Bonus Track)