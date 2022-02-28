Tony Fernandez to sit out upcoming Rick Wakeman dates

Rick Wakeman has announced that long-standing English Rock Ensemble drummer Tony Fernandez will no longer be taking part in the upcoming UK tour dates scheduled for March and April.

“Tony has been a brilliant mainstay of the English Rock Ensemble since 1975,” says Rick, “but as he now lives permanently in Portugal, and with all the current travel restrictions as well, it’s just not viable for him to come over for a few shows here and there.”

Fernandez has been replaced for the tour by Adam Falkner, who has previously worked with fellow ERE member Adam Wakeman in Headspace and also stood in for Tony Fernandez with the Strawbs (2012-14), alongside regular work with Amy Macdonald, Dido and Patricia Kaas.

Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble tour dates:

Mar 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 1: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 2: HRH Prog XII at O2 Academy Sheffield

Apr 3: Newcastle O2 City Hall

