Tony Fernandez to sit out upcoming Rick Wakeman dates

By ( ) published

Long-standing English Rock Ensemble drummer replaced by Headspace's Adam Falkner for upcoming live shows

Rick Wakeman
(Image credit: Len Wilkinson)

Rick Wakeman has announced that long-standing English Rock Ensemble drummer Tony Fernandez will no longer be taking part in the upcoming UK tour dates scheduled for March and April.

“Tony has been a brilliant mainstay of the English Rock Ensemble since 1975,” says Rick, “but as he now lives permanently in Portugal, and with all the current travel restrictions as well, it’s just not viable for him to come over for a few shows here and there.”

Fernandez has been replaced for the tour by Adam Falkner, who has previously worked with fellow ERE member Adam Wakeman in Headspace and also stood in for Tony Fernandez with the Strawbs (2012-14), alongside regular work with Amy Macdonald, Dido and Patricia Kaas.

Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble tour dates:
Mar 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy
Apr 1: Glasgow O2 Academy
Apr 2: HRH Prog XII at O2 Academy Sheffield
Apr 3: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Get tickets.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.