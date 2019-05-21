Tony Banks to release the Banks Vaults box set this summer

A new Tony Banks box set has been revealed – and it’ll be released this summer.

Genesis News report that it’s titled Banks Vaults: The Albums 1979-1995. It will feature seven albums: A Curious Feeling (1979), The Wicked Lady (1983), The Fugitive (1983), Soundtracks (1986), Bankstatement (1989), Still (1991) and Strictly Inc (1995).

It’s also reported that the collection will feature a bonus DVD containing music videos, with the package set for release on July 19.

The albums contained within Banks Vaults have been remastered by Nick Davis and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Former Genesis keyboardist Banks launched the four-disc box set A Chord Too Far back in July 2015, which featured 49 tracks selected by Banks from his back catalogue and included several remixes.

Tony Banks: Banks Vaults: The Albums 1979-1995

Albums

A Curious Feeling

The Wicked Lady

The Fugitive

Soundtracks

Bankstatement

Still

Strictly Inc

DVD

1. For A While

2. The Waters Of Lethe

3. This Is Love

4. Shortcut To Somewhere

5. Throwback

6. I Wanna Change The Score

7. The Gift

8. Only Seventeen