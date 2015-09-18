Banks discusses A Chord Too Far

Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks is the focus of an hour-long video interview premiered by Prog.

It’s been filmed by Cherry Red Records to promote the launch of his solo career anthology A Chord Too Far, released in July.

Banks – recipient of this year’s Prog God Award at the Progressive Music Awards – says: “One of the reasons for putting it out is that, people who’ve liked what Genesis have done and my contribution to that, might be quite interested, because they didn’t get a great hearing first time out. It got less and less as the years went by – while the music got better.”

A Chord Too Far is on sale now.

