Continuing with our look back at previous Progressive Music Awards, here's Tony Banks and Peter Gabriel at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards. Peter turned up, having picked up the Prog God gong the year before, to pass on the baton to his old schoolfriend and band mate. As you can see, there was plenty of good natured ribbing going on between the two old pals!

This year's awards take place next Thursday in an event hosted by top comedian and prog fan Al Murray and at which Yes guitarist Steve Howe will be honoured as this year's Prog God.

A record number of you voted this year - for which we thank you most graciously. You'll be able to watch this year's ceremony live on the Prog Facebook page. We'll be revealing all the details nearer the time. But for now, sit back and enjoy Peter and Tony in full flow...