Tommy Bolin Teaser clip unveiled

A video has been released giving fans a closer look at the upcoming reissue of Tommy Bolin’s debut solo album.

Teaser is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 1975 release and will be issued as a 3-disc collection on May 18 via UDR.

The one-time Zephyr and James Gang guitarist originally released the work while he was a member of Deep Purple. He died of a drug overdose the following year, at the age of 25.

Teaser 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Box Set includes the album accompanied by two live CDs featuring long-lost outtakes and alternative mixes. The live CDs are made up of performances from Ebbets Field, The Northern Lights, My Father’s Place and Albany.