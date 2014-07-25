Petty slams Kardashian culture

Tom Petty has taken another pot-shot at modern culture ahead of the launch of 13th Heartbreakers album Hypnotic Eye.

The frontman last week slammed the world’s One Percenters and leaders of the Catholic Church for their abuse of power.

Now he’s turned his ire on those who have swallowed the messages of the mainstream media and now think they’re entitled to join the ranks of the super-rich like socialites the Kardashians – without putting in any effort.

Petty, 63, tells the Sun: “I’m old enough to have lived in a country where, if you were willing to work hard, you could have a fairly nice life. You could support your family, and even get a shot at owning your own home. But you never thought you’d get a swimming pool.

“Now culture has hypnotised people into thinking they’re really nothing if they’re not wealthy and a Kardashian.”

Hypnotic Eye, described by Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell as “urgent and committed,” is released via Warner Bros on Monday.