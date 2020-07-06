Tom Meighan quits Kasabian due to “personal issues”

Kasabian have confirmed that frontman Tom Meighan has quit the band.

They issued a short statement on their social media channels, saying: “Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent.

“Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

Meighan is one of Kasabian’s founding members and has appeared on all six of the band’s studio albums – the most recent being 2017’s For Crying Out Loud.

They headlined Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2014, with Meighan telling Q magazine in 2017 that he had been going through a difficult period in his life after he split with his partner and the death of a friend.

He said: “Basically my life changed. I'm by myself. Because I lost myself. I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people. I was the one that was bad.

"I was making myself ill, I ain't gonna lie, my mind was jolted. I wasn't taking responsibility and it affected everyone around me, horrendous."

Meighan spoke with Sky News just last month saying Kasabian were planning album no. 7.

He said: “We need a seventh baby. We're going to try and make a new record as soon as we can but we can't really do anything while we're restricted. Guitarist Serge Pizzorno has been writing songs for Kasabian so it's all good."

Kasabian had been due to headline a concert at Leicester's Victoria Park on Saturday, with the show called off earlier in the year because of lockdown restrictions