Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton has announced his first show with his new band, Close Enemies.

Posting on X, Hamilton wrote, "Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I'm playing with called Close Enemies. We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We're going to release one soon. Meanwhile, we're doing a show in Nashville on October 11 in Nashville at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!"

Joining Hamilton in Close Enemies are singer Chasen Hampton, drummer Tony Brock, and guitarists Peter Stroud and Trace Foster.

Brock was a founding member of English rockers The Babys, and has also played with Rod Stewart, Jimmy Barnes and Elton John. Stroud has worked with the likes of Sheryl Crow and Don Henley, while Foster was Hamilton's bass technician in Aerosmith, who announced their retirement from touring in August.

"As far as the career goes, I refuse to consider it over," Hamilton told Guitar World earlier this month. "There are a lot of things we could do in the future. We’ll just have to see once we get out of reaction mode and back to creative mode. I’m going through a phase now where I can feel my playing taking a step upward. Inspiration is always right around the corner.

"My Aerosmith bandmates and I are still in reaction mode. It's hard going online and seeing all the other bands out there, but I try to keep myself from dwelling on it and letting myself go to a dark place inside. It's painful thinking about all the fans who were waiting to come see us. I'll always be grateful to them for being there for us."

Tickets for Close Enemies' show in Nashville are on sale now.