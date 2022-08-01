Tom DeLonge is hinting that he has rejoined Blink 182

Tom DeLonge has hinted that he's rejoined Blink 182.

The former co-frontman left the San Diego pop-punk icons in 2015 to spend more time with his family, focus on Angels And Airwaves, and “to change the world for my kids.”

Now, according to the musician's Instagram profile, it looks like he may have returned to the band.

Yesterday (July 31), DeLonge posted an old photo of Blink 182 in the ‘90s, un-captioned, aside from the band's Instagram handle.

Although the cryptic post might just be evidence of DeLonge feeling a little nostalgic for the past, the guitarist has added more fuel to the fire by also updating his Instagram bio, which partly reads: "I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)".

The point here is that the bio reads in present tense, meaning that DeLonge is currently making music with the band. There's been no official confirmation on this as of yet, but assuming the update was approved by the man himself, his return to the band is already looking pretty likely.

Rumours of DeLonge's Blink homecoming first began to circulate last month when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.

"Your guess is as good as mine,” Skiba wrote on Instagram in response to curious fans. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with blink-182. We shall see…”

Skiba worked on Blink-182’s 2016 album California and 2019's Nine.

Blink recently shared a teaser for their upcoming Funko Pop! collaboration in aid of the band’s 30th anniversary, which features DeLonge as one of its collectable figures.

DeLonge's return has never been off the table, either. For instance, in 2019, he told Kerrang! that the possibility of him playing alongside Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker again was hardly an impossible idea.



“I love blink and it’s given me everything in my life" he said. "And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future…"