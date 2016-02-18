Trending

Todd Rundgren to launch 13-disc set

By News  

Complete Bearsville Albums Collection showcases releases from Runt to Tortured Artist Effect

Todd Rundgren is the subject of a 13-disc box set containing the records he released between 1970 and 1982.

The Complete Bearsville Albums Collection contains the work he did with the label following his split with The Nazz, including Runt, The Hermit Of Mink Hollow and A Wizard, A True Star.

Rhino Records say: “It was 1972’s seminal Something/Anything? – on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts and acted as his own producer – that catapulted Rundgren into the superstar limelight.

The Complete Bearsville Albums Collection houses 11 albums inside a 13CD clamshell box, showcasing the complete collection of Rundgren’s finest work released on the exceptionally cool Bearsville label.”

It’s released on February 26.

Tracklist

Runt (1970)

  1. Broke Down And Busted
  2. Believe In Me
  3. We Gotta Get You A Woman
  4. Who’s That Man?
  5. Once Burned
  6. Devil’s Bite
  7. I’m In The Clique
  8. There Are No Words
  9. Baby Let’s Swing/The Last Thing You Said/Don’t Tie My Hands
  10. Birthday Carol

Runt. The Ballad Of Todd Rundgren (1971)

  1. Long Flowing Robe
  2. The Ballad [Denny & Jean]
  3. Bleeding
  4. Wailing Wall
  5. The Range War
  6. Chain Letter
  7. A Long Time, A Long Way To Go
  8. Boat On The Charles
  9. Be Nice To Me
  10. Hope I’m Around
  11. Parole
  12. Remember Me

Something/Anything? (1972) Disc 1

  1. I Saw The Light
  2. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference
  3. Wolfman Jack
  4. Cold Morning Light
  5. It Takes Two To Tango (This Is For The Girls)
  6. Sweeter Memories
  7. Intro
  8. Breathless (Instrumental)
  9. The Night The Carousel Burned Down
  10. Saving Grace
  11. Marlene
  12. Song Of The Viking
  13. I Went To The Mirror

Something/Anything? (1972) Disc 2

  1. Black Maria
  2. One More Day (No Word)
  3. Couldn’t I Just Tell You
  4. Torch Song
  5. Little Red Lights
  6. Overture - My Roots: Money (That’s What I Want) / Messin’ With The Kid
  7. Dust In The Wind
  8. Piss Aaron
  9. Hello It’s Me
  10. Some Folks Is Even Whiter Than Me
  11. You Left Me Sore
  12. Slut

A Wizard, A True Star (1973)

  1. International Feel
  2. Never Never Land
  3. Tic Tic Tic, It Wears Off
  4. You Need Your Head
  5. Rock & Roll Pussy
  6. Dogfight Giggle
  7. You Don’t Have to Camp Around
  8. Flamingo
  9. Zen Archer
  10. Just Another Onionhead/Da Da Dali
  11. When the Shit Hits The Fan/Sunset Blvd.
  12. Le Feel Internacionale
  13. Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel
  14. Does Anybody Love You?
  15. Medley: I’m So Proud/Ooh Baby Baby/La la Means I Love You/Cool Jerk
  16. Hungry For Love
  17. I Don’t Want To Tie You Down
  18. Is It My Name?
  19. Just One Victory

Todd (1974)

  1. How About A Little Fanfare?
  2. I Think You Know
  3. The Spark Of Life
  4. An Elpee’s Worth Of Toons
  5. A Dream Goes On Forever
  6. Lord Chancellor’s Nightmare Song
  7. Drunken Blue Rooster
  8. The Last Ride
  9. Everybody’s Going To Heaven/King Kong Reggae
  10. No. 1 Lowest Common Denominator
  11. Useless Begging
  12. Sidewalk Cafe
  13. Izzat Love?
  14. Heavy Metal Kids
  15. In And Out The Chakras We Go [Formerly Shaft Goes To Outer Space]
  16. Don’t You Ever Learn?
  17. Sons Of 1984

Initiation (1975)

  1. Real Man
  2. Born to Synthesize
  3. The Death Of Rock ‘N’ Roll
  4. Eastern Intrigue
  5. Initiation
  6. Fair Warning
  7. A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – Intro-Prana
  8. A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – II The Fire of Mind or Solar Fire
  9. A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – III The Fire of Spirit or Electric Fire
  10. A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – I The Eternal Fire or Fire By Friction - Outro-Prana

Faithful (1976)

  1. Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
  2. Good Vibrations
  3. Rain
  4. Most Likely You Go Your Way [And I’ll Go Mine]
  5. If Six Was Nine
  6. Strawberry Fields Forever
  7. Black And White
  8. Love Of The Common Man
  9. When I Pray
  10. Cliche
  11. The Verb “To Love”
  12. Boogies [Hamburger Hell]

Back To The Bars (1978) Disc 1

  1. Real Man (Live)
  2. Love Of The Common Man (Live)
  3. The Verb “To Love” (Live)
  4. Love In Action (Live)
  5. A Dream Goes On Forever (Live)
  6. Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel (Live)
  7. The Range War (Live)
  8. Black And White (Live)
  9. The Last Ride (Live)
  10. Cliche (Live)
  11. Don’t You Ever Learn? (Live)

Back To The Bars (1978) Disc 2

  1. Never Never Land (Live)
  2. Black Maria (Live)
  3. Zen Archer (Live)
  4. Medley: I’m So Proud/Ooh Baby Baby/La La Means I Love You/I Saw The Light (Live)
  5. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference (Live)
  6. Eastern Intrigue (Live)
  7. Initiation (Live)
  8. Couldn’t I Just Tell You (Live)
  9. Hello It’s Me (Live)

Hermit Of Mink Hollow (1978)

  1. All The Children Sing
  2. Can We Still Be Friends?
  3. Hurting For You
  4. Too Far Gone
  5. Onomatopoeia
  6. Determination
  7. Bread
  8. Bag Lady
  9. You Cried Wolf
  10. Lucky Guy
  11. Out Of Control
  12. Fade Away

Healing (1981)

  1. Healer
  2. Pulse
  3. Flesh
  4. Golden Goose
  5. Compassion
  6. Shine
  7. Healing Pt.1
  8. Healing Pt.2
  9. Healing Pt.3
  10. Time Heals
  11. Tiny Demons
  1. Hideaway
  2. Influenza
  3. Don’t Hurt Yourself
  4. There Goes Your Baybay
  5. Tin Soldier
  6. Emperor Of The Highway
  7. Bang The Drum All Day
  8. Drive
  9. Chant