Todd Rundgren to launch 13-disc set

Todd Rundgren is the subject of a 13-disc box set containing the records he released between 1970 and 1982.
The Complete Bearsville Albums Collection contains the work he did with the label following his split with The Nazz, including Runt, The Hermit Of Mink Hollow and A Wizard, A True Star.
Rhino Records say: “It was 1972’s seminal Something/Anything? – on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts and acted as his own producer – that catapulted Rundgren into the superstar limelight.
“The Complete Bearsville Albums Collection houses 11 albums inside a 13CD clamshell box, showcasing the complete collection of Rundgren’s finest work released on the exceptionally cool Bearsville label.”
It’s released on February 26.
Tracklist
Runt (1970)
- Broke Down And Busted
- Believe In Me
- We Gotta Get You A Woman
- Who’s That Man?
- Once Burned
- Devil’s Bite
- I’m In The Clique
- There Are No Words
- Baby Let’s Swing/The Last Thing You Said/Don’t Tie My Hands
- Birthday Carol
Runt. The Ballad Of Todd Rundgren (1971)
- Long Flowing Robe
- The Ballad [Denny & Jean]
- Bleeding
- Wailing Wall
- The Range War
- Chain Letter
- A Long Time, A Long Way To Go
- Boat On The Charles
- Be Nice To Me
- Hope I’m Around
- Parole
- Remember Me
Something/Anything? (1972) Disc 1
- I Saw The Light
- It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference
- Wolfman Jack
- Cold Morning Light
- It Takes Two To Tango (This Is For The Girls)
- Sweeter Memories
- Intro
- Breathless (Instrumental)
- The Night The Carousel Burned Down
- Saving Grace
- Marlene
- Song Of The Viking
- I Went To The Mirror
Something/Anything? (1972) Disc 2
- Black Maria
- One More Day (No Word)
- Couldn’t I Just Tell You
- Torch Song
- Little Red Lights
- Overture - My Roots: Money (That’s What I Want) / Messin’ With The Kid
- Dust In The Wind
- Piss Aaron
- Hello It’s Me
- Some Folks Is Even Whiter Than Me
- You Left Me Sore
- Slut
A Wizard, A True Star (1973)
- International Feel
- Never Never Land
- Tic Tic Tic, It Wears Off
- You Need Your Head
- Rock & Roll Pussy
- Dogfight Giggle
- You Don’t Have to Camp Around
- Flamingo
- Zen Archer
- Just Another Onionhead/Da Da Dali
- When the Shit Hits The Fan/Sunset Blvd.
- Le Feel Internacionale
- Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel
- Does Anybody Love You?
- Medley: I’m So Proud/Ooh Baby Baby/La la Means I Love You/Cool Jerk
- Hungry For Love
- I Don’t Want To Tie You Down
- Is It My Name?
- Just One Victory
Todd (1974)
- How About A Little Fanfare?
- I Think You Know
- The Spark Of Life
- An Elpee’s Worth Of Toons
- A Dream Goes On Forever
- Lord Chancellor’s Nightmare Song
- Drunken Blue Rooster
- The Last Ride
- Everybody’s Going To Heaven/King Kong Reggae
- No. 1 Lowest Common Denominator
- Useless Begging
- Sidewalk Cafe
- Izzat Love?
- Heavy Metal Kids
- In And Out The Chakras We Go [Formerly Shaft Goes To Outer Space]
- Don’t You Ever Learn?
- Sons Of 1984
Initiation (1975)
- Real Man
- Born to Synthesize
- The Death Of Rock ‘N’ Roll
- Eastern Intrigue
- Initiation
- Fair Warning
- A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – Intro-Prana
- A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – II The Fire of Mind or Solar Fire
- A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – III The Fire of Spirit or Electric Fire
- A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – I The Eternal Fire or Fire By Friction - Outro-Prana
Faithful (1976)
- Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
- Good Vibrations
- Rain
- Most Likely You Go Your Way [And I’ll Go Mine]
- If Six Was Nine
- Strawberry Fields Forever
- Black And White
- Love Of The Common Man
- When I Pray
- Cliche
- The Verb “To Love”
- Boogies [Hamburger Hell]
Back To The Bars (1978) Disc 1
- Real Man (Live)
- Love Of The Common Man (Live)
- The Verb “To Love” (Live)
- Love In Action (Live)
- A Dream Goes On Forever (Live)
- Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel (Live)
- The Range War (Live)
- Black And White (Live)
- The Last Ride (Live)
- Cliche (Live)
- Don’t You Ever Learn? (Live)
Back To The Bars (1978) Disc 2
- Never Never Land (Live)
- Black Maria (Live)
- Zen Archer (Live)
- Medley: I’m So Proud/Ooh Baby Baby/La La Means I Love You/I Saw The Light (Live)
- It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference (Live)
- Eastern Intrigue (Live)
- Initiation (Live)
- Couldn’t I Just Tell You (Live)
- Hello It’s Me (Live)
Hermit Of Mink Hollow (1978)
- All The Children Sing
- Can We Still Be Friends?
- Hurting For You
- Too Far Gone
- Onomatopoeia
- Determination
- Bread
- Bag Lady
- You Cried Wolf
- Lucky Guy
- Out Of Control
- Fade Away
Healing (1981)
- Healer
- Pulse
- Flesh
- Golden Goose
- Compassion
- Shine
- Healing Pt.1
- Healing Pt.2
- Healing Pt.3
- Time Heals
- Tiny Demons
The Ever Popular Tortured Artist Effect (1982)
- Hideaway
- Influenza
- Don’t Hurt Yourself
- There Goes Your Baybay
- Tin Soldier
- Emperor Of The Highway
- Bang The Drum All Day
- Drive
- Chant