Todd Rundgren to launch 13-disc set

Todd Rundgren is the subject of a 13-disc box set containing the records he released between 1970 and 1982.

The Complete Bearsville Albums Collection contains the work he did with the label following his split with The Nazz, including Runt, The Hermit Of Mink Hollow and A Wizard, A True Star.

Rhino Records say: “It was 1972’s seminal Something/Anything? – on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts and acted as his own producer – that catapulted Rundgren into the superstar limelight.

“The Complete Bearsville Albums Collection houses 11 albums inside a 13CD clamshell box, showcasing the complete collection of Rundgren’s finest work released on the exceptionally cool Bearsville label.”

It’s released on February 26.

Tracklist

Runt (1970)

Broke Down And Busted

Believe In Me

We Gotta Get You A Woman

Who’s That Man?

Once Burned

Devil’s Bite

I’m In The Clique

There Are No Words

Baby Let’s Swing/The Last Thing You Said/Don’t Tie My Hands

Birthday Carol

Runt. The Ballad Of Todd Rundgren (1971)

Long Flowing Robe

The Ballad [Denny & Jean]

Bleeding

Wailing Wall

The Range War

Chain Letter

A Long Time, A Long Way To Go

Boat On The Charles

Be Nice To Me

Hope I’m Around

Parole

Remember Me

Something/Anything? (1972) Disc 1

I Saw The Light

It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference

Wolfman Jack

Cold Morning Light

It Takes Two To Tango (This Is For The Girls)

Sweeter Memories

Intro

Breathless (Instrumental)

The Night The Carousel Burned Down

Saving Grace

Marlene

Song Of The Viking

I Went To The Mirror

Something/Anything? (1972) Disc 2

Black Maria

One More Day (No Word)

Couldn’t I Just Tell You

Torch Song

Little Red Lights

Overture - My Roots: Money (That’s What I Want) / Messin’ With The Kid

Dust In The Wind

Piss Aaron

Hello It’s Me

Some Folks Is Even Whiter Than Me

You Left Me Sore

Slut

A Wizard, A True Star (1973)

International Feel

Never Never Land

Tic Tic Tic, It Wears Off

You Need Your Head

Rock & Roll Pussy

Dogfight Giggle

You Don’t Have to Camp Around

Flamingo

Zen Archer

Just Another Onionhead/Da Da Dali

When the Shit Hits The Fan/Sunset Blvd.

Le Feel Internacionale

Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel

Does Anybody Love You?

Medley: I’m So Proud/Ooh Baby Baby/La la Means I Love You/Cool Jerk

Hungry For Love

I Don’t Want To Tie You Down

Is It My Name?

Just One Victory

Todd (1974)

How About A Little Fanfare?

I Think You Know

The Spark Of Life

An Elpee’s Worth Of Toons

A Dream Goes On Forever

Lord Chancellor’s Nightmare Song

Drunken Blue Rooster

The Last Ride

Everybody’s Going To Heaven/King Kong Reggae

No. 1 Lowest Common Denominator

Useless Begging

Sidewalk Cafe

Izzat Love?

Heavy Metal Kids

In And Out The Chakras We Go [Formerly Shaft Goes To Outer Space]

Don’t You Ever Learn?

Sons Of 1984

Initiation (1975)

Real Man

Born to Synthesize

The Death Of Rock ‘N’ Roll

Eastern Intrigue

Initiation

Fair Warning

A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – Intro-Prana

A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – II The Fire of Mind or Solar Fire

A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – III The Fire of Spirit or Electric Fire

A Treatise On Cosmic Fire – I The Eternal Fire or Fire By Friction - Outro-Prana

Faithful (1976)

Happenings Ten Years Time Ago

Good Vibrations

Rain

Most Likely You Go Your Way [And I’ll Go Mine]

If Six Was Nine

Strawberry Fields Forever

Black And White

Love Of The Common Man

When I Pray

Cliche

The Verb “To Love”

Boogies [Hamburger Hell]

Back To The Bars (1978) Disc 1

Real Man (Live)

Love Of The Common Man (Live)

The Verb “To Love” (Live)

Love In Action (Live)

A Dream Goes On Forever (Live)

Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel (Live)

The Range War (Live)

Black And White (Live)

The Last Ride (Live)

Cliche (Live)

Don’t You Ever Learn? (Live)

Back To The Bars (1978) Disc 2

Never Never Land (Live)

Black Maria (Live)

Zen Archer (Live)

Medley: I’m So Proud/Ooh Baby Baby/La La Means I Love You/I Saw The Light (Live)

It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference (Live)

Eastern Intrigue (Live)

Initiation (Live)

Couldn’t I Just Tell You (Live)

Hello It’s Me (Live)

Hermit Of Mink Hollow (1978)

All The Children Sing

Can We Still Be Friends?

Hurting For You

Too Far Gone

Onomatopoeia

Determination

Bread

Bag Lady

You Cried Wolf

Lucky Guy

Out Of Control

Fade Away

Healing (1981)

Healer

Pulse

Flesh

Golden Goose

Compassion

Shine

Healing Pt.1

Healing Pt.2

Healing Pt.3

Time Heals

Tiny Demons

The Ever Popular Tortured Artist Effect (1982)