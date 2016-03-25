Todd Rundgren box set features live studio sessions

Details of a Todd Rundgren live box set have been revealed.

The Boxx O’ Todd limited-edition package features previously unreleased live in-studio recordings from the early 1970s, all of which were originally broadcast on radio.

It is out now on Purple Pyramid Records and features both stripped down solo performances by Rundgren as well as full band recordings with The Hello People. It includes some of Todd’s most well-known songs including Hello, It’s Me, I Saw The Light and It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference.

The 3CD set comes with a 20-page booklet featuring a full set of insightful liner notes by Dave Thompson and full colour photos plus, a signature guitar pick, three collectible pins and a backstage pass. A digital version is also available.

Rundgren has a number of North American tour dates lined up for this year.

Todd Rundgren Boxx O’ Todd Tracklist

DISC 1 - Live From Philadelphia 1971 with the Hello People (originally broadcast on WMMR-FM)

Banter & Soundcheck Believe In Me Lady On The Terrace I Got My Pipe It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference Rock All Over Again Everybody In The Congregation Broke Down & Busted Tonight I Wanna Love Me A Stranger Ooh Baby Baby Hold Me Tight (Excerpt) Before I Grow Too Old Be Nice To Me I’m Feelin’ Better The Ballad (Denny & Jean)

DISC 2 - Ultrasonic Studios 1972 with the Hello People (originally broadcast on WLIR-FM)

Broke Down & Busted Georgia Swing Outside Love Piss Aaron A Dream Goes On Forever I Saw The Light It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference Feels So Good to Be Alive Mad Red Ant Lady Blaze Lady On The Terrace Slut

DISC 3 - Counterpart Studios Cincinnati 1973 with Utopia (originally broadcast on WKRQ-FM)

Intro I Saw The Light A Dream Goes On Forever Piss Aaron Lord Chancellor’s Nightmare Song Hello It’s Me Banter Utopia Theme Black Maria Hungry For Love The Ikon (Segments)

Apr 27: Napa Uptown Theatre, CA

Apr 28: Monterey Golden State Theatre, CA

Apr 30: Vancouver Playhouse, BC

May 01: Snoqualmie Casino Showroom, WA

May 04: Pasadena The Rose, CA

May 05: Agoura Hills The Canyon Club, CA

May 07: Las Vegas The Foundry, NV

May 08: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

May 10: Austin ACL Live, TX

May 12: Saint Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: Carmel The Palladium, IN

May 16: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

May 17: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

May 19: North Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

May 20: East Greenwich Odeum, RI

May 26: Newton Theatre, NJ

May 29: Pawling Daryl’s House Back Yard, NY