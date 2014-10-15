Today Is Pink Floyd Day On TeamRock Radio!!

Prog 50 is on sale today, and prog legends Pink Floyd grace the cover.

We’re celebrating all day long on TeamRock Radio by playing the top ten favourite Pink Floyd tracks as chosen by readers of Prog Magazine. We’ll be counting down from Ten to One between 8am this morning and approx. 5.30pm this evening. So listen in and find out how your choices fared.

There’s also the chance to win some great prizes as well. We’ve got five copies of the 2DVD set The Pink Floyd & Syd Barrett Story up for grabs. Questions will be asked throughout the day - don’t worry - we’ll be Tweeting regularly to keep you updated of when you need to listen in. The five lucky winners’ names will then go into a hat and one lucky name will be drawn out who will also wina pair of Kef Q300 speakers (worth £450).

Listen in to TeamRock Radio by clicking the radio player at the bottom of this site. Enjoy Pink Floyd Day…