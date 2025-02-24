An unreleased solo album by Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge seems to have leaked on Youtube

Ghost mainman Tobias Forge’s unreleased solo album appears to have leaked.

The singer/multi-instrumentalist, more widely known as Ghost’s papal leader Papa Emeritus, recorded an album called Passiflora in 2008 that went officially unreleased and largely unheard.

Only two songs from it, House Of Affection and In Enigma Schiffer, made it onto Youtube, while a physical CD sold for an eye-watering $5,434 (£4,237.95) on Discogs in March 2024.

On February 13, however, Youtuber AnselmeCipher uploaded 41 minutes of music that seems to feature Forge on vocals, including House Of Affection and In Enigma Schiffer, claiming it’s Passiflora in its entirety. Have a listen below.

Metal Hammer previously wrote about Passiflora in an article ranking Forge’s works outside of Ghost. Journalist Matt Mills claimed that House Of Affection and In Enigma Schiffer “flaunt a dreamy, psychedelic style with some characteristically alluring vocals”.

“They’re truly beautiful pieces,” he added, “yet alas, we still haven’t heard the whole thing […] Still, seek the tracks out and you’ll hear plenty of the intrigue that later made Ghost stars.”

Passiflora was recorded during an experimental period of Forge’s career, after the split of his death metal band Repugnant and before Ghost debuted in 2010. During that time, the musician dedicated himself to a number of projects, including dreamy rock outfit Magna Carta Cartel and post-punks Subvision.

In a 2018 interview with Metal Injection, Forge said that, when he started planning Ghost in the late 2000s, his vision was for the band to sound like “the one band from the 70s that you haven’t heard”.

“Sonically, the amount of detail in terms of vocal arrangements and just the hi-fi qualities of what I try to do, it’s very 70s. A lot of grown up bands – Foreigner, Kansas, stuff like that. Well-produced, harmonised,” he said.

“If there’s a reason Ghost sounds like it does it’s because I’ve been such a fan of 60s, 70s and 80s music. There’s a lot of things in there, except for maybe King Crimson, some stuff over the records wouldn’t be written in the 70s, because it’s from someone who likes Necrophagia and Morbid Angel and stuff like that. You don’t have riffs like that, they weren’t made up in 1977!”

Ghost are currently gearing up for a six-month world tour that starts in the UK in April. See dates and details below.

Forge will also appear at Black Sabbath’s blockbuster Back To The Beginning farewell show under the new guise of “Papa V Perpetua”, seemingly replacing the current incarnation of Ghost’s frontman, Papa Emeritus IV.

Tobias Forge - Passiflora FULL ALBUM - YouTube Watch On

