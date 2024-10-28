Ghost announce six-month 2025 world tour with UK, Europe, America dates

Ghost have announced a stacked world tour for 2025, with dates in Europe, the UK and North/Central America from April to September.

The 55-plus-night tour will kick off at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, on April 15. It’ll continue through the UK and mainland Europe until late May, then traverse North America and Mexico from July to September. The full list of dates is below.

Tickets to shows in Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy and Belgium go on general sale at 10am local time, October 31. UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and all North America tickets can be bought from 10am local time, November 1. Tickets to the Mexico show go on general sale from 11am local time, November 4. Citi and Mastercard pre-sales will be available in North America and certain European markets, respectively.

Ghost’s 2025 tour will be the first time the band have stepped onto a stage since the closing date of the Impera tour in October 2023.

Since then, the band have released concert/comedy movie Rite Here, Rite Now to global cinemas. The film combines footage of the band’s two September 2023 shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, with a fictitious narrative. The soundtrack contained The Future Is A Foreign Land, the first new Ghost song since Impera dropped in 2022.

It’s likely that Ghost’s next tour will mark the onstage debut of the next iteration of masked frontman Papa Emeritus (portrayed by band mastermind Tobias Forge). Ghost have historically changed the character with each new album release.

Onstage at the band’s final Impera concert in October 2023, Forge/Emeritus said, “This finale, it’s just going to be my last show, and I’m going to do my best to deliver that show to you and that would just have to be enough, OK?”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Forge has previously said that he hopes for Ghost’s next album to come out in 2025. In 2022, he already knew what the record would be called and what it would sound like.

(Image credit: Ghost)

Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zenith Toulouse Metropole

Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

Sat May 3 – Zurich, CH – AG Hallenstadion

Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolph Weber Arena

Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes