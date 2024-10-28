Ghost announce six-month 2025 world tour with UK, Europe, America dates

Ghost have announced a stacked world tour for 2025, with dates in Europe, the UK and North/Central America from April to September.
The 55-plus-night tour will kick off at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, on April 15. It’ll continue through the UK and mainland Europe until late May, then traverse North America and Mexico from July to September. The full list of dates is below.
Tickets to shows in Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy and Belgium go on general sale at 10am local time, October 31. UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and all North America tickets can be bought from 10am local time, November 1. Tickets to the Mexico show go on general sale from 11am local time, November 4. Citi and Mastercard pre-sales will be available in North America and certain European markets, respectively.
Ghost’s 2025 tour will be the first time the band have stepped onto a stage since the closing date of the Impera tour in October 2023.
Since then, the band have released concert/comedy movie Rite Here, Rite Now to global cinemas. The film combines footage of the band’s two September 2023 shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, with a fictitious narrative. The soundtrack contained The Future Is A Foreign Land, the first new Ghost song since Impera dropped in 2022.
It’s likely that Ghost’s next tour will mark the onstage debut of the next iteration of masked frontman Papa Emeritus (portrayed by band mastermind Tobias Forge). Ghost have historically changed the character with each new album release.
Onstage at the band’s final Impera concert in October 2023, Forge/Emeritus said, “This finale, it’s just going to be my last show, and I’m going to do my best to deliver that show to you and that would just have to be enough, OK?”
Forge has previously said that he hopes for Ghost’s next album to come out in 2025. In 2022, he already knew what the record would be called and what it would sound like.
Ghost 2025 world tour dates:
Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zenith Toulouse Metropole
Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
Sat May 3 – Zurich, CH – AG Hallenstadion
Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolph Weber Arena
Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes